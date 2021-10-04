"You may very well save someone's life" Military suicides up over 40% in last five years

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is out there:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jump in military suicides has many concerned.

According to a report released by The Pentagon, there were 580 active-duty military suicides last year.

That is a 15% increase in 2020. This alarming report has many in The Wabash Valley taking action.

This includes a local veterans association. Terre Haute's Loyal Veterans' Battalion is promoting ways for active duty service members to seek help.

This is coming as military suicides are up significantly.

Local veterans say the time is now to take action.

Military suicide is an issue all too familiar to many veterans.

Mike Egy is no exception. One of his friends stepped off a nine-story building while in the military.

Thankfully he survived, but whenever someone attempts or dies by suicide while on duty, Egy says no one ever forgets.

"It just creates so many questions and so many voids in the hearts of their loved ones and the community that they're from. It's just devastating," said Egy.

Military deaths by suicide have been up over 40% in the last five years, up over 9% last year, and in 2020 alone, 580 service members took their own life.

Egy says the best way to prevent more deaths is to watch for warning signs of your loved ones.

"Be on the lookout, you see somebody that's in a state of depression? You need to speak up to them. They're not gonna come to you. So if you notice something, you need to say something to them," said Egy.

Another local veteran agrees.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse spent almost two years deployed in Afghanistan.

He says with issues like these; it is always best to play it safe.

"I would hate to think I talked to somebody and realized something was wrong and did nothing and they went and ended their life. And I may have, could have done something," said Plasse.

Egy says these seemingly small acts can mean the difference between life and death.

"As you befriend that individual or at least try to move them in the right direction, you may very well save someone's life. Just by asking them a question, 'how are you doing,'" said Egy.

One of the resources Egy recommends is calling the suicide prevention lifeline if you need help.

