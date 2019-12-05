City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may soon see a new bed and breakfast move into Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning of a historic home on south 6th Street.
The owners are hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast.
