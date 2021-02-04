You may have noticed a rise in your energy bills, here’s why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – You may have noticed a rise in your energy bills. We sat down with Duke Energy to learn the reason.

They say the increase is because of three things like Cold weather. Duke Energy says as it gets colder, homeowners use more energy to heat homes.

People are spending more time at home.

And finally, Duke Energy had a rate increase last year that was approved by the Indiana Regulatory Commission.

Duke adds they are here to help you.

“Work with us first. If you see you're getting in trouble, before you get in trouble, and get turned off, work with us to see what options you have. There are options here at Duke, we'll work with you.”

Duke Energy reminds you about an energy assistance program.

Western Indiana Community Action Agency is helping low-income families.

To apply for the energy assistance program, here is what to bring:

Social Security Card for you and members of your household

Photo ID

Income Documentation

If you have lost your job or your hours have been reduced due to COVID-19, we may be able to help. Please click HERE to download an application and eligibility criteria.