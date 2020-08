SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- In Sullivan County you may have contracted the coronavirus if you attended these events.

According to the health department, if you attended The Abundant Grace House of Prayer church services on July 26th or August 2nd, or if you attended the rival on July 26th through the 29th, it is possible you were exposed to covid-19.

You are asked to monitor you symptoms, and if you are showing symptoms, get tested and self-isolate.