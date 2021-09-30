"You know in the past, cases have been put on the shelf" - Newton City PD explains the process of investigating a local missing person

JASPER COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - People across the country have assisted in the search for Gabby Petito.

Millions tried to solve her disappearance, hoping and praying for her safe return home.

The national frenzy has many people talking about people missing in our community.

For example, Bethany Bower, of Jasper County, Illinois -- who left her home two months ago, and hasn't been seen since.

Newton City Police Department has been spearheading this investigation.

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with Chief Mike Swick -- to gain more insight on how local missing people are processed.

Swick says that the first thing they do is take the report.

He tells News 10 that they have a new missing person protocol in the state of Illinois to help speed up the process of distributing information.

"We file that information with the state police right away...because...you know in the past...cases have been kind of put on the shelf."

The next step they take is contacting friends, family, and neighbors -- really anyone in close proximity.

After a certain amount of time, the missing person's information is released nation-wide.

"As you progress through the investigation, and it looks like you're coming up with you know leads that don't check out or nobody's seen or heard anything then, but a lot of that will depend on the circumstance of the case."

He says Bower's information has been released nationally as of this time.

News 10 also caught up with Bethany Bower's older sister Barb Lingafelter to find out what her experience working with the police has been like.

"I'm in contact with them," Bower said.

"They are so wonderful about contacting me every day that the investigator is at work. He calls me every evening before he gets off shift."

Their constant communication gives Lingafelter a sense of comfort during this unimaginable time.

"He really just gives me hope."

Beth if you're watching, you're older sister has a message.

"Just call me...just let us know that you're okay."

If you have any information regarding Bower's whereabouts -- Lingafelter asks that you please call the Newton City Police Department at (618) 783- 8478.

There's also a Facebook page you can join to help with the search. It's called Bring Beth Home.