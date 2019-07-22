'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life...' locals remind the importance of donating blood during a nationwide shortage

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross said every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Right now, nationwide there's a shortage of blood at blood centers.

It's a shortage that seems to happen each year during the summer months.

The American Red Cross said blood supplies are dangerously low and all types of blood are needed.

Those at the Versiti Indiana Blood Center said the lack of blood donations comes in the summer, because people are on vacation and schools are closed, which contributes to a lot of blood drives.

Staff want to remind everyone of the importance of donating.

One donor has the potential to save three lives.

You never know how much of an impact you can make by giving the gift of life.

"It's a great feeling. I mean you just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever. It's probably one of the easiest things we can do for our fellow human beings," said Amy Rose, Donor Center Specialist at Versiti Indiana Blood Center.

If you're interested in donating, you can follow the links to learn more about upcoming blood drives.