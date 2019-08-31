Sullivan man finishes the Death Wish Pizza at Goodie House Pizza

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – The Death Wish pizza contains peppers four hundred times hotter than a jalapeno.

Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan hosted the Death Wish Pizza Challenge on Saturday. The first person to eat the entire pizza in under 15 minutes would win. Contestants had to sign a waiver prior to taking their first bite. EMTs were onsite in case the competition became too intense.

Billy Bishop of Sullivan succeeded in eating the entire pizza in under 15 minutes. He credits his success to short sips of water and small bites. Bishop said it will definitely be a while before he eats another pizza. He now has his name on the 'Wall of Flame' at Goodie House Pizza.

Andrew Perkins helped with the contest. When asked just how hot the pizza is, Perkins said, “You definitely want to get some zantac or ice cream and milk on hand for afterwards, because it’s going to hurt you.”