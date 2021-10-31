"You have to do it for yourself, you have to do it for your family" - a breast cancer survivor's message to all

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All month long we've highlighted the stories of local breast cancer survivors, and as October comes to a close...

We have one more to share.

Rebecca Sedgwick of Terre Haute is a retired high school teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and a survivor.

A two-time survivor to be specific.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1997 -- during a routine mammogram.

She conquered that.

Fast forward 22 years, and she was diagnosed once again -- this time with a 7mm tumor in her other breast.

She conquered that too.

Sedgwick says that this is a journey that no woman wants to take a first time...let alone a second time.

However, she recognizes that in those 22 years such strides have been made in terms of surgery and radiology.

She tells News 10 she has been truly blessed.

Sedgwick leaves us with a message on the importance of prioritizing your health and wellness...

"You make time for your hair, you make time for your nails, you make time to go to your childrens school plays and everything. Mammograms are something you have to make time for."

"It's not like eating a hot fudge Sunday...like this is the most wonderful thing ever, but you do it for yourself and you do it for your family."

Sedgwick says it is important to take a support system with you to these appointments...whoever it may be...

because it can be a difficult and stressful time.