"You were born with infinite worth" - Elizabeth Smart shares her story with News 10

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - One woman is bringing hope to victims of abduction and sexual violence.

On Sunday, News 10 sat down with Elizabeth Smart, who shares her powerful story with us.

At 14 years old, Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom at knifepoint in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was held captive for nearly a year, where she was sexually, physically, and mentally abused on a daily basis. After nine months, she was eventually rescued and reunited with her family.

Now, two decades later, she is dedicating her time to advocacy efforts. On Sunday, she held a sold-out Ted Talk at the Paris Center of Fine Arts.

"I want other survivors to know they are not alone," Smart said. "I want other survivors to know that happiness is still possible for them, and this does not have to define who you are, and you can come back from it. You are still valuable. You are still worthy."

One of the biggest things Smart is advocating for is prevention education. She says she wants to bring a greater understanding and compassion for both victims of sexual violence and abduction, and making sure everyone knows their infinite worth in this world.

"You were born with worth," she said. "You were born with infinite worth and infinite value, and nobody else can take that away from you no matter what they do to you, they cannot take that from you."