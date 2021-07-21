'You don't have to worry so much about the pencils and the pens...' Salvation Army has back to school backpacks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families having a hard time buying back-to-school supplies can look to the Salvation Army for help.

The organization is putting together backpacks with all the school supplies kids might need this fall.

The backpacks are available for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Organizers hope doing this will help take some of the financial burdens off of the parents this fall.

"You don't have to worry so much about the pencils and the pens, the little things that add up. Maybe if you do have a big expense, this will help alleviate the stress of that," Jaylee Lawson from the Salvation Army said.

Learn more about donating to the Salvation Army or how to get help here.