'We have dealt with Mother Nature every single regatta this year,' University of Texas Women's rowing team looks to win championship despite rain postponing practices

The University of Texas Women's Rowing Team is in town to get some practice on the Wabash River before they head to Indianapolis for the NCAA championships. The high water on the river and strong current has kept them off the water, but rowers are still looking on the bright side.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A top ranked university rowing team made a stop to get some practice on the Wabash River, but Mother Nature has other plans.

The high water on the river and strong current has kept the University of Texas Women's Rowing Team off of the water.

The team is in town to practice before the NCAA rowing championships.

Ashley Jacobs has been rowing for four years.

Before this, her journey was little different.

"I was a walk on, so I did not row before this at all. I did track and cross country. It's cool to kind of come back you know full circle, but for a different sport," said Jacobs.

Even though Mother Nature has put a damper on practices, Jacobs said her team is no stranger to making back up plans.

"We have dealt with Mother Nature every single regatta this year, which I think has definitely been an advantage on our part, because we are used to loading the trailer, picking up moving to a new lake, going back to work. You know keeping it focused on what we're trying to do," said Jacobs.

That goal is placing in the NCAA championships in Indianapolis.

Jacobs graduated college last Saturday.

She said there's nothing better that would complete her career.

"To come together as a boat, and to win a championship would just be.. I mean you couldn't think of a more picturesque way to end your career in something, so praying hard going after it," said Jacobs.

The Longhorns are ranked fourth in the nation.

They head to Indianapolis for the NCAA championships Wednesday with heats beginning on Friday.

The team landed here because they try to practice near their competition locations.

