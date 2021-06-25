You could turn $50 into $10,000 through St. Ben's Raffle - here's how to buy a ticket

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $50 raffle ticket could score you $10,000 at the end of the month.

Right now, you can enter the Saint Benedict Church's Capital Prize Raffle.

The raffle is usually offered during the curch's community festival. But that's not happening this year due to the pandemic.

Money from the raffle will support church missions and maintenance. One of those missions is feeding the hungry through the soup kitchen.

It's been serving 1,000 lunches a week since the start of the pandemic.

The tickets need to be purchased by noon on June 30. The drawing will happen at 4 pm that same day.

The third-place winner will win $1,500, with second place bringing home $2,500.

Learn how to enter here.