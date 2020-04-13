Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

You could receive your stimulus package check this week

President Trump authorized the stimulus package to help taxpayers out financially just over two weeks ago. Tax Professionals say citizens should start seeing those checks starting this week.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Trump authorized the stimulus package to help taxpayers out financially just over two weeks ago. Tax Professionals say citizens should start seeing those checks starting this week.

News 10 spoke with Tax Masters II President Tommy Jeffers. He says that this stimulus package has been hard to understand and a bit unclear up until this point. Through all it’s different forms, he talked about how fast you could see your stimulus money and what to expect.

To begin, Jeffers says they will use information from your 2019 tax returns. If you haven’t filed yet, The IRS will default and use your 2018 tax information. Remember, the tax filing deadline was extended to July 15th.

Jeffers played down the notion that those who have filed and have direct deposit through the IRS will get their checks quicker.
He says this process is electronic, and he does not believe there is any hierarchy on how fast someone gets their check.

“In the same breath, how two people can file on the exact same day and one will get their tax refund a week earlier than the other person. There really is no rhyme or reason, it’s all an electronic process,” Jeffers explained, “Just because people are starting to get them and you don’t doesn’t mean anything is wrong, it just means to wait.”

Jeffers also says all this information is on IRS.gov, and they have also launched a website for non-filers. If you haven’t filed yet, moved, or changed bank accounts, you can update that information so there’s no delay on getting your stimulus check.

Jeffers says there’s still a lot that’s unclear about these stimulus checks and what they mean for the long term for your wallet.

Jeffers says, getting this money from the stimulus checks now may have strings attached for next year’s taxes.
There’s a possibility, nothing confirmed yet, that these checks will act as a “loan” off of next year's refund.

Jeffers says, though, this implies that you would have to have a refund next year in order for this to offset. He says this poses the question of “is this really fair for people who don’t have a tax refund or people who’s income drastically changes between this year and next year”.

Jeffers says he believes the government rolled out this stimulus package as fast as possible to help taxpayers in the short term.

“I do believe that they have, in haste, tried to get this package signed, sealed, delivered, and out the door as fast as they could without really honing in on some of the finer details on how some of this was worded,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers says they are constantly getting updates on how all this will shake out. He says he would advise you at home to reserve judgment because all of us, including the treasury department, are in uncharted territory.

Overall hopefully all of us receive our checks from the stimulus package soon to relieve some of the financial burden brought down by the coronavirus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 7928

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion2887123
Lake74425
Hamilton47823
Johnson31720
Hendricks31510
Madison25414
St. Joseph1923
Allen14710
Decatur12710
Porter1182
Hancock1186
Clark1128
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1074
Morgan1013
Ripley843
Elkhart833
Monroe831
Shelby712
Jackson700
Franklin697
Lawrence687
Delaware662
Dearborn603
Jennings560
Vanderburgh561
Harrison552
Howard484
Tippecanoe451
Vigo422
Warrick362
Grant362
LaPorte333
Putnam323
Newton261
Washington250
Henry230
Cass221
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Marshall190
Owen191
Greene191
Kosciusko181
Scott172
Jasper171
Wayne171
Orange173
Miami160
Rush151
Knox150
Noble141
Dubois130
Switzerland130
Steuben121
Whitley121
LaGrange121
Crawford120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Clay110
Clinton111
Daviess101
Randolph101
Tipton90
Starke90
Huntington71
Wabash70
Parke70
Sullivan60
Adams51
Blackford50
Carroll50
Martin50
DeKalb50
Posey50
Union50
Gibson40
Wells40
Jay40
White30
Perry30
Warren31
Fountain31
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fulton30
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 20852

Reported Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook14585485
Lake144542
Will122860
DuPage116250
Kane40323
McHenry2356
Kankakee2049
St. Clair1898
Madison1102
Kendall1052
Unassigned1011
Winnebago944
Rock Island913
Champaign862
McLean772
Monroe461
Sangamon432
Randolph400
Clinton370
Macon351
DeKalb341
Jackson312
Peoria271
Whiteside261
Adams250
Christian243
Henry220
Grundy210
LaSalle201
Tazewell192
Ogle180
Macoupin160
Livingston160
Lee130
Marion130
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Fayette110
Morgan101
Williamson100
Iroquois90
Stephenson80
Montgomery81
Vermilion80
Boone71
Jefferson70
Woodford70
Piatt60
Coles60
Jersey60
Pulaski50
Bureau50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Bond40
Crawford40
Franklin40
Ford41
Clark30
Saline30
Jasper30
Effingham31
Logan30
Mason30
Moultrie20
Knox20
Lawrence20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Massac20
Menard20
Mercer20
Wabash20
Washington20
Stark10
Hancock10
Calhoun10
Schuyler10
Gallatin10
Fulton10
Marshall10
McDonough10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
Richland10
Greene10
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute North's band honors school and staff

Image

Stimulus money questions

Image

Terre Haute restaurant serves free food to first responders

Image

Cloth masks can be useful...but they are not considered PPE

Image

Firefighters remember John Schoffstall after he loses battle to COVID-19

Image

Local restaurant chain gives thousands of gift cards to 2,600 organizations

Image

Washington Community Schools holds virtual Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

FAFSA to host Monday evening virtual event

Image

City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus