You can support the family of a state trooper killed in a crash

Trooper Stephan served with ISP for four years. He leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old daughter.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can support the family of an Indiana State Police trooper who died on the job. Trooper Peter Stephan died in a car crash Friday night while driving to help another trooper.

The accident happened in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say Trooper Stephan lost control of his car in a turn. The car rolled and hit a utility pole. Trooper Stephan died at the scene.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a news release, “This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers.”

Trooper Stephan served with ISP for four years. He leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old daughter.

You can support his family by making a donation. An account with Old National Bank has been created. You can make a donation at any branch under the name Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan. ISP is discouraging anyone from setting up any other fundraising accounts.

