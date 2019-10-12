You can support the family of a state trooper killed in a crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can support the family of an Indiana State Police trooper who died on the job. Trooper Peter Stephan died in a car crash Friday night while driving to help another trooper.

The accident happened in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say Trooper Stephan lost control of his car in a turn. The car rolled and hit a utility pole. Trooper Stephan died at the scene.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a news release, “This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers.”

Trooper Stephan served with ISP for four years. He leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old daughter.

You can support his family by making a donation. An account with Old National Bank has been created. You can make a donation at any branch under the name Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan. ISP is discouraging anyone from setting up any other fundraising accounts.