TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can support the family of an Indiana State Police trooper who died on the job. Trooper Peter Stephan died in a car crash Friday night while driving to help another trooper.
The accident happened in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say Trooper Stephan lost control of his car in a turn. The car rolled and hit a utility pole. Trooper Stephan died at the scene.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a news release, “This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers.”
Trooper Stephan served with ISP for four years. He leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old daughter.
You can support his family by making a donation. An account with Old National Bank has been created. You can make a donation at any branch under the name Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan. ISP is discouraging anyone from setting up any other fundraising accounts.
Related Content
- You can support the family of a state trooper killed in a crash
- 2nd Illinois State Police trooper killed in crash this week
- Illinois State Trooper killed in accident
- State Trooper Fun Game brings competition, shows support
- Illinois trooper killed in crash remembered at funeral
- Illinois state trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport
- Community comes together to support family of crash victim
- Illinois state trooper guilty of soliciting prostitute
- Illinois governor signs order supporting immigrant families
- Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families