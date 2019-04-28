You can sign your kid up for summer camp now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not too early to start thinking about summer camp.
Camp kicks off at the YMCA on June 3rd. You can register online right now at ymca.org for Clay and Vigo counties.
Erin Gregory, with the YMCA, says there's a lot going on for kids this summer.
“We have a ton of great field trips planned. You can do full time or part time camp, plus we have financial assistance available to those who qualify which is what makes us special in the community. We want to make sure everybody who needs care for their kids in the summer has the opportunity.”
