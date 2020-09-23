You can now apply for winter energy cost assistance - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Colder weather will be here before we know it. There's help available for winter energy costs in Indiana.

You can start submitting applications for Indiana's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program at this link.

To qualify, a household must make no more than 60 percent of the state median income. Your most recent three-months of income are used to determine eligibility.

Additional support is available for households with a recent loss in employment income. That can be found here.