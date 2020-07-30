You can help the Terre Haute Humane Society receive grants through an online vote - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support an area animal shelter with your vote.

The Terre Haute Humane Society is taking part in the 'Shelter Challenge.' by the 'Animal Rescue Site.'

All you have to do is vote for the shelter online, and it could win grants.

The money will be used to support the many animals in the shelter's care.

Shelter staff told us every vote counts. To help them out, click here to cast your vote!