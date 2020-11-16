You can help stop human trafficking by playing a game

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) -- A professor and his students are fighting human trafficking in a unique way. The class is from Eastern Illinois University. To help the world while the professor, along with his students, created a video game app.

The game is called Spike Shot." It's an 80's-era game.

Designers of this gave believe this is the first of its kind.

Through the end of the year, money generated from the app and its ads will go to a non-profit organization.

The organization is called All Things Possible.

The group identifies and helps those affected by the trauma of human trafficking.

Professor of the Social Entrepreneur Project Evan Kubicek said he thinks this is a great way to fight against human trafficking. Kubicek said he hopes this will be a positive change.

He said, "And this is something that everyone can do. Especially around the holidays, when you're sitting around with family and friends and there's that lull time, people are going to be on their phones anyway. You might as well play with a purpose.

You can download the game on IOS and android.

The app is completely free.