You can help local kids while also getting a handbag - here's how

The "Power of the Purse" is back this year. The United Way of the Wabash Valley puts the fundraiser on each year.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 5:39 PM
Posted By: Allanee Quick

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The "Power of the Purse" is back this year!

The United Way of the Wabash Valley puts the fundraiser on each year.

The funds will go to its "Success by Six Council."

You can bid on a purse, and the bag is stuffed with goodies for you to enjoy.

The organization tells News 10 that people love to give back to the community, and there's no better way to do that and get a purse!

There are 14 different purse packages available.

The fundraiser is up online now until 7 p.m. on November 7th.

