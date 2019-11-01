You can help keep a Wabash Valley blessing box full this winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those behind a Wabash Valley blessing box need your help keeping it stocked this winter.

A Badges for Blessings donation drive is happening today in the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office parking lot until 3 this afternoon. The McDonald family partnered with the sheriff's office to collect donations for the blessing box located at 5448 North Clinton Street in northern Terre Haute.

Volunteers are collecting food, hats, gloves, socks and even books for a library box. Volunteers say there is a great need and they often see homeless people in the neighborhood. They hope this blessing box serves anyone who needs the extra help even if they're too proud to ask.

Adrian McDonald says, "We feel like there are some days that people sit and watch for us to fill it and they pull up, take it and off they go. There's days we can fill it and it'll sit for a few hours but honestly, I mean, if we could keep it filled 24/7 we would but we don't have the supplies to do that."

McDonald says a local girl scout troop is helping by building a hygiene box. The original box was damaged last winter.

If you cannot make it to this donation drive you can still help. You can visit The McDonald Blessing Box Facebook page to find an ongoing fundraiser.