You can get your "fall" on at a couple Pumpkin Patches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley Farms are welcoming you to get into the fall spirit with a stroll through a pumpkin patch and saunter through a corn maze.

First, Jolly Pines Christmas Tree Farm in West Terre Haute has opened its U-Cut Pumpkin Patch for the season.

We stopped by for opening day as families meandered through the pumpkin-filled field.

The farm also offers pre-cut pumpkins if that's more your speed.

Vendors were even onsite for opening day!

The patch is open again Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

You can find your perfect pumpkin Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October or until all the pumpkins are gone.

The farm also offers a flower field.

It will stay open until the first frost.

We caught up with one little guy working for his pumpkin!

"David: I saw you struggling out there with that pumpkin. Was it pretty heavy?

Carter: Yes.

David: How big was it?

Carter: This big," said Carter James a pumpkin picker.

Another Wabash Valley farm has opened for the fall season.

You can check out the classic corn maze at L and A Farms in Paris, Illinois.

The farm is also offering hayrides!

Admission is 5 dollars per person.

Kids 2 and under get in free.

If you want access to all the fall activities including the corn maze you pay a 10 dollar admission.

We stopped by on the opening day to check out the maze.

It's actually 4 smaller mazes in a 10 acre field.

You can win prizes by finding checkpoints inside the maze.

And, the farm is planning a flashlight night in the maze later this season.

L and A Farms also offers a pumpkin patch and a farm store.

We caught up with the co-owner of L and A Farms and he says he just wants to see everyone enjoy their time there.

"Its a lot of wide open space and a lot of places for people to get out and interact with their group and family and should be able to have a good time," said the owner Brian Lau.