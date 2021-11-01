You can do your part in helping kids in the Wabash Valley - Here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's November, and you may notice Whoville are trees going up around the city.

The trees are decorated with tags, and you can take a tag and purchase a gift for a child in the CASA program.

The tag will have the age and sex of the child you are purchasing a gift for.

The Whoville Event will help over 800 kids in the Wabash Valley this year.

This year will be a drive-thru event.

The trees are up now, until December 13th.

If you want to volunteer, you can learn how on CASA's website.