You can do your part in helping kids in the Wabash Valley - Here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's November, and you may notice Whoville are trees going up around the city.
The trees are decorated with tags, and you can take a tag and purchase a gift for a child in the CASA program.
The tag will have the age and sex of the child you are purchasing a gift for.
The Whoville Event will help over 800 kids in the Wabash Valley this year.
This year will be a drive-thru event.
The trees are up now, until December 13th.
If you want to volunteer, you can learn how on CASA's website.