Spreading hope through tragedy

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic has put a lot of nonprofits in tough situations. Many are finding it tough right now to raise the funds they need in order to lend a helping hand. One nonprofit in that situation is Madi’s Hope Foundation.

The foundation reaches people through the word of mouth and social media. The foundation lends a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

So far this year, the foundation is struggling to raise funds during this pandemic because of changing plans.

One big plan that was changed was the Maid's Hope Ball. It was scheduled for this upcoming Friday on December 18. Due to rising COVID-19 case numbers, the ball had to be moved to next April.

While the foundation had to cancel or move a lot of events they’re still doing their best this holiday season to help.

Last year the foundation had a toy drive, and this year that toy drive still went on...but took place in a food truck. One of the founders of Madi’s Hope Foundation said, “And we filled that truck. We filled that food truck full of toys, coats, hats, gloves, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, anything that people felt like to bring.”

The foundation brings a message of hope.

In December of 2017 Madi Moore was diagnosed with leukemia. During her hard-fought battle with the disease, she said she wanted to start a foundation based on hope.

She said she wanted her foundation to bring hope to others, and support communities who have, and continue, to support her.

The foundation was started after Madi lost her battle to graft versus host disease on July 7, 2019.

Her Mother Tera Orman said, “If she was sitting here physically with us today we would still be doing this foundation. Because it was the thing that drove her. It was the moment she started feeling the love from people.”

Orman said starting the foundation was a no brainer, but it’s still something hard she had to do.

She said, “And you know that she would want us to carry on. But you can’t do anything physically for her anymore, she’s in god’s hands. So you think okay, I have to carry on her wishes and have a purpose here.”

Orman told us the foundation carries on everything that was important to Madi. It focuses on helping people and bringing hope.

Orman said Madi was always helping others. So, through this foundation, she can still lend a helping hand.

Orman said, “Like I just want people to know that there is hope out there. It’s hard to explain, but I just want to continue on the things that she wanted.”

Since the foundations start they’ve been able to help many people.

Some examples of how they’ve been able to help are by bringing food to communities, paying for hospital bills, and much more.

To donate to the foundation, or read more about Madi’s story, you can click here.