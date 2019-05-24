Clear

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Honey Creek firefighters are asking you to fill their boots with cash! The annual Fill the Boot campaign supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help a Wabash Valley fire department support sick kids.

Firefighters will be outside Terre Haute's southside Kroger Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm collecting donations.

Firefighters will be outside Terre Haute's southside Kroger Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm collecting donations.

Firefighters say they always get a great response from shoppers over the holiday weekend.

Honey Creek Firefighter Jonathan Wright says, "You hear a lot of stories as well. It’s nice. We had a lady who came through this afternoon who said her neighbor had cancer and went to St. Jude's and is full remission now so it's a good story to hear out here doing this."

Honey Creek fire department works with Hi-99 and Midwest Communications to put on this fundraiser.

Firefighters collected $3,700 last year. They say they hope to surpass that amount this year.

