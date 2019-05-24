VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help a Wabash Valley fire department support sick kids.
Honey Creek firefighters are asking you to fill their boots with cash! The annual Fill the Boot campaign supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Firefighters will be outside Terre Haute's southside Kroger Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm collecting donations.
Firefighters say they always get a great response from shoppers over the holiday weekend.
Honey Creek Firefighter Jonathan Wright says, "You hear a lot of stories as well. It’s nice. We had a lady who came through this afternoon who said her neighbor had cancer and went to St. Jude's and is full remission now so it's a good story to hear out here doing this."
Honey Creek fire department works with Hi-99 and Midwest Communications to put on this fundraiser.
Firefighters collected $3,700 last year. They say they hope to surpass that amount this year.
Related Content
- You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids
- Get your car washed this weekend and help sick kids
- 'They sound like little kids on the playground... I'm sick of it!'
- Hundreds of TSA workers calling out sick
- Kids have the chance to hunt for free this weekend
- Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 98 people sick in 22 states
- Study: Too much bad news can make you sick
- These foods linked to ongoing outbreaks might make you sick
- Additional 123 people sick in McDonald’s salad outbreak
- More than 500 sick from outbreak linked to McDonald's salads