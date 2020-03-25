You are running out of time to order Girl Scout cookies - here's how you can still actually snag some

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are in the final stretch to get Girl Scout cookies. How you get them has changed a little bit.
You can buy them online and have them shipped to your house.
You can also choose to donate cookies to help fund Operation Cookie Drop. The project helps support local military members.
You have to buy them before March 31. Cookies are $5 a box. Click here if you are interested.
