Yochum begins third term as Vincennes mayor

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2012 News 10 was there when mayorJoe Yochum was sworn in for his first term. At the time he said his major focus was getting the Vincennes levee certified.

After being sworn in Yochum told News 10, "That's probably going to be a two-year process there to make sure we get everything corrected with it and making sure it stays certified."

Yochum now says, "I didn't think it'd take this long. But it isn't like we've been dragging our feet. We've been working with the core and everybody. Working with everybody and getting to this point I am proud of where we are with it."

Only one project stands in the way of getting certified.

Just weeks before Yochum was sworn in in 2012 downtown was hit with a major fire at the Gimble corner. However since then, downtown has seen a revitalization.

Yochum says, "Pioneer Oil and Franklin Well service moved to our main street and invest several million in the building and it just kind of had a domino effect. Everybody started investing in their buildings and new businesses started coming downtown."

Recently new development has come to the old K-Mart property. This is where Hobby Lobby plans to open in February. Yochum says this is not the only expansion he sees coming in the future.

Yochum says, "You know next year I also see new businesses coming to the north sixth street area. So I look for continued growth throughout the city."

As for being only the second mayor to serve three terms...Yochum says that's not something he thinks about often.

Yochum explains, "I enjoy what I am doing and I thank the residents of Vincennes for having faith in me as mayor."