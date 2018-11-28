Clear

Yochum announces attempt at third term

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has announced he will run for a third term.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Next year will decide who will be mayor in many Wabash Valley cities.

In Vincennes, the question has been 'will mayor Yochum run for a third term'? The answer is yes.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "Back over these past seven years we've made some great progress. Again it's not just me it's everybody. The community as a whole working together to make things happen."

If elected, Yochum will be only the second mayor to serve three terms in Vincennes. Bill Rose previously served three terms from 1980 to 1992.

Yochum's announcement comes weeks after the midterm election. He says he wanted to give people a break.

Yochum explains, "It just wasn't a positive election. And I felt like most people were like 'you know what, we're done hearing about elections and politics' and we want to give it a little bit of a rest."

Yochum says there are still issues facing the city, like housing.

Yochum says, "Try to figure out how we can get the houses in say the hundred to hundred and fifty thousand range. Because that is what we are really really lacking here."

The mayor says his office has been busy the past several years.

Yochum explains, "Working with everybody and seeing things happen and things progress has been really enjoyable."

