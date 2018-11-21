Clear

Yes, you can actually microwave a turkey

Throughout the past week, you’ve probably heard about a “25-pound turkey challenge.”

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 1:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Kylee Wierks, WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Throughout the past week, you’ve probably heard about a “25-pound turkey challenge.” It involves people texting their parents and grandparents and asking them how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave.

Most parents are shocked by their children’s question.

But it brings up this question: Can you actually microwave a turkey? Butterball says yes!

The turkey company says they’ve been doing it long before the challenge existed.

A 25-pound turkey is a bit ambitious, but a 12-pound turkey is no problem!

Here are the instructions:

First thing – make sure it’s thawed!
For the next step, you need to use your math skills. Microwave the turkey 4 minutes per pound on full power.
Then, remove the drippings and baste the turkey.
Flip the turkey over, and pop it back in the microwave for 8 minutes per pound, on 50 percent power.
Baste and add a browning sauce for a golden look.
It will take about 300 minutes to cook a 12-pound turkey in the microwave.
Ensure it’s thoroughly cooked by placing a thermometer in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing, and the thickest part of the breast. The internal temperature needs to be at least 165 degrees before it’s safe to eat.

Just to be clear, we’re not endorsing this. We’re just reporting that Butterball says it is possible!

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

