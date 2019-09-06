Clear

Years later, local nurse gets recognition for saving life

A local nurse is being called a hero. That's after she helped save someone's life.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local nurse is being called a hero. That's after she helped save someone's life.

Amy Renee Holmes Riley received the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action Friday night.

She got the award during First Friday events in downtown Terre Haute. The Red Cross says people who get the award are those who stepped up help save or sustain life.

In 2009 Holmes Riley stepped in while someone was having a heart attack at a local gym. She says she couldn't be more humbled by this award.

"I feel like they give me too much credit. I don't think I did as much as anyone else. I put an AED on. and the AED worked like it says it's supposed to, and it told me to do CPR so I did and it said to shock, so I did and it worked out."

Holmes Riley says she was completely surprised by the award. The ceremony took place at the Skygarden Garage in Terre Haute.

