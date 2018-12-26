Clear

Year in review: Top economy stories for 2018

As 2018 nears its end, News 10 revisited some of the top economy headlines.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 11:25 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With big boosts came hard hits for Vigo County's economy. As 2018 nears its end, News 10 is revisiting some of the top economy headlines.

LAYOFFS AT SONY DADC

2018 started with hundreds of people losing their jobs. In January, Sony DADC announced it would layoff nearly 400 employees at its Terre Haute plant. 

A Sony spokesperson said an outsourcing agreement and more competition from streaming services led to the layoffs. 

Assembly of DVDs and CDs were eventually moved to a company, based out of California, called Technicolor Entertainment.

MACY'S AND OTHERS LEAVE HONEY CREEK MALL

January would also cue Macy's exit out of Honey Creek Mall. Its Terre Haute store was one of 100 planned closures for the retailer.

The company said the closures were part of a plan to improve the use of its assets. 

With Macy's departure, stores like Claire's, Carson's and Sears would soon follow.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE TAX

In July, Vigo County Council members voted to approve a 1 percent Food and Beverage Tax.

The tax's approval came after leaders announced plans to build a convention center in Downtown Terre Haute. Money from the tax would help fund the project.

Recently, Vigo County Commissioners told News 10 the tax is doing better than expected, but it's unclear how groups are breaking up the money.

LOCAL INCOME TAX INCREASE PASSES FOR JAIL PROJECT

In August, county council members would meet for five hours before deciding to pass a local income tax increase.

The council voted 5-2 to approve a .75 percent total increase.

The controversy centered around the money's use, which was to help fund a new jail. A location for the jail has yet to be officially decided.

TERRE HAUTE'S SECOND CHANCE AT A CASINO

A second chance at bringing a casino to Terre Haute resurfaced in November. That's after Spectacle Entertainment bought two casinos from Gary, Indiana.

Local businessman and partner in the company, Greg Gibson, told us the plan is to keep one casino in Gary and move the other somewhere else within the state.

Terre Haute remains a possibility, but it may be difficult. That's after a previous bill to bring a casino to Terre Haute failed to make it out of the statehouse.

SATURN PETCARE CLOSER TO COMING TO VIGO COUNTY

An update wraps up some of the most talked about headlines for 2018. 

Saturn Petcare is one step closer to bringing 200 jobs to Vigo County.

In December, the redevelopment commission approved the company's plans to move into the old Pfizer building. That's in the county's industrial park.

Area planning will look at the request at the start of the new year.

If approved, Saturn Petcare could start production in 2020. 

