Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this week on News 10 we broke down the top Vigo County crime stories for 2018 but, what is arguably the biggest crime story out of Vigo County left an impact on people across the Wabash Valley, and beyond.

We continue our coverage with the top Wabash Valley crime story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts.

It started with flashing lights and an apartment building surrounded but ended with notes of condolence and a patrol car enclosed by flowers.

On May 4th, 2018, the Wabash Valley experienced what is arguably the biggest local crime story of the year. The events of the days that followed would make up the year's biggest story of community.

That Friday evening, law enforcement across the region came to help a brother in blue after hearing the call an officer was down.

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was serving a warrant in Garden Quarter Apartments. He, and other officers, had been investigating a homicide.

Investigators say the suspect, Christopher Wolfe, shot at the officers. Officer Pitts was fatally hit.

The Wabash Valley knew an officer had died hours before the situation at Garden Quarter Apartments was resolved.

Police worked into the night to secure the apartment where Wolfe was held up. Before the night was over, we knew Wolfe was dead, too.

In a press conference, Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse spoke about the man he knew.

We would learn more about the officer gunned down in the days that followed and mourn along with his family.

Parents brought their kids to pay respects at a memorial and others would line Wabash Avenue as officer Pitts got his final call.

Still more would dawn bracelets and shirts or donate their time and money to honor Officer Pitts.

Each person turning what was the year's top story in crime into the biggest display of unity in the Wabash Valley.