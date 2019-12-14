Clear
YMCA hosts Community Christmas for families

The Vigo and Clay county YMCA's offered a Community Christmas Saturday morning. It's a way for families to enjoy the holiday together for free!

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We all know the holidays can be a stressful and expensive time for everyone.

That's why the folks at the YMCA wanted to offer families an opportunity to enjoy the holiday together for free!

The Vigo and Clay county YMCA's offered a Community Christmas Saturday morning.

Families could stop by either location to meet with Santa, create handmade Christmas gifts and wrap presents.

"It's just something fun to do. It's something that you can do with your whole family, and that's really one of the things we're about at the YMCA is being able to do something as a group, as a family, as a community," said Ali Weber.

Clabber Girl bake shop also donated supplies so families could decorate christmas cookies!

