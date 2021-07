TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to provide before and after-school child care.

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley has opened enrollment for its child care program.

It's open to students in both Vigo and Clay County. The program will provide a safe place to work on homework, meet new friends, and play games.

Organizers say it's something the Wabash Valley needs.

Find more information about the program here.