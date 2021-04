TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 10 people die each day from drowning.

Two out of 10 of those people are 14-years-old or younger. In Indiana, around 35 people died from drowning last year.

To help lower that number and keep children safe, the YMCA is now offering swim lessons.

Starting in May, parents can take their kids to the Y to help them learn the fundamentals of swimming.

To register for lessons, call the YMCA at 812-232-8446.