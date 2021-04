TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets warmer, you may be making plans to head outdoors...and the YMCA wants to help.

The organization will host a car show on May 1. With the car show, there will be a vendor and craft fair along with activities for kids.

It happens from 9 am to 3 pm.

The money raised from the event will help kids over the summer.