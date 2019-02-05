Clear
Daviess County YMCA to expand after-school programs

The Davies County YMCA will soon expand it's after-school programs

Feb. 5, 2019
Gary Brian

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Classrooms sit empty at the Daviess County YMCA. But after school that all changes.

Darin Hornaday with the YMCA says, "It's a big thing for parents to know that their kids are safe after school. That they're provided for. It's not just a babysitting service you know we help with homework, we have a healthy snack for them."

Hornaday has worked with the after school program for over seven years. He says in that time he has seen an impact with the youth.

Hornaday says, "The kids you know, I've seen them grow up. It's cool to see them out. We've actually had one of our former kids that were in our program that is a counselor now."

For years the YMCA has provided after-school activities. Thanks to grant funding there will be more options for kids involved.

YMCA office administrator Lorrie Williams says, "The children of today need to be educationally stimulated and with the use of these funds we will be able to hire a teacher with experience in stem project."

Indiana's office of early childhood and out-of-school learning awarded the YMCA with $60,000. Giving kids the needed skills for the workforce.

Williams says, "Some kids don't have the opportunities to experience life-changing projects like this. And with this funding, we're allowed to do that."

For the nonprofit, it all comes down to funding. With the new stream of dollars, Hornaday says he is looking forward to the possibilities.

Hornaday says, "Now we can get some of the wants that we would have that is going to be so beneficial for the kids."

