YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Terre Haute is launching a new program to get kids moving.
It's a physed class tailored toward homeschooled students.
Program Dates
Fall: September 9-December 23, 2019
Spring: January 6—May 18th, 2020
Age
4-12 (PreK-5)
Day and Time
Mondays - 1:30-2:15pm (PreK-2); 2:30-3:30pm (3-5)
Cost
First Semester (4 months): $100 Y youth members, $200 nonmembers
Second Semester(5 months): $125 Y youth members $250 nonmembers
(Additional child discounts available)
For more information: 812-232-8446
Registration Deadline: September 3rd
The program is for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.
It will involve sports and team-building activities.
The YMCA says it is all about having fun and staying active.
Classes are on Monday afternoons.
The program starts on September 9, and you do need to register.
To register, click here.
