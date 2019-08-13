Clear

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

It's a physed class tailored toward homeschooled students.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Terre Haute is launching a new program to get kids moving.

It's a physed class tailored toward homeschooled students.

Program Dates

Fall: September 9-December 23, 2019

Spring: January 6—May 18th, 2020

Age
4-12 (PreK-5)

Day and Time
Mondays - 1:30-2:15pm (PreK-2); 2:30-3:30pm (3-5)

Cost

First Semester (4 months): $100 Y youth members, $200 nonmembers

Second Semester(5 months): $125 Y youth members $250 nonmembers

(Additional child discounts available)

For more information: 812-232-8446

Registration Deadline: September 3rd

The program is for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

It will involve sports and team-building activities.

The YMCA says it is all about having fun and staying active.

Classes are on Monday afternoons.

The program starts on September 9, and you do need to register.

To register, click here.



