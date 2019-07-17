YMCA pool one step closer to opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- After the pool at the YMCA of the Wabash Valley closed a lot of people were unhappy. Even a group called "Y" make waves formed to fight to get the pool back. Now, it looks like they may get just that!

The Terre Haute parks board met Wednesday. They talked about the contracts for the YMCA pool.

The city and the Y are signing a contract for just under 3 years. It will start on September 1st of this year and go until the end of August 2021.

The YMCA will still run the pool at their facility, but the city will help them with the cost. With the Y paying so much each year.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he wishes they would've come to the city sooner because it may not have had to close at all, but he's excited they finally got here!

"Since last September we've been negotiating with them. They wanted to get their act together financially as an organization and so we've been talking and making a lot of progress, but we didn't get there until just recently," Bennett said. "So it did take a while and we all agreed that that's happened that way."

There are still a few more steps before the pool can officially open. The Terre Haute board of public works has to approve the contract.

After that, they'll have the pool checked out to make sure it's ready to operate and then it can open. Mayor Bennett said he doesn't have a set date for the opening, but he hopes it's sooner rather than later.