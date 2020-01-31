VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a big day in Vigo County, that's as the YMCA pool is set to finally re-open Friday.
Here's the big question: Why did the pool close down, to begin with?
In 2018, we told you leaders voted to close the pool because of costly repairs.
Unfortunately, they were just too expensive. However, the organization "Y make waves" has played a major role in helping to reopen the facility.
Before the grand reopening, there was a lot that went on behind the scenes.
News 10 spoke with Marketing Director, Erin Gregory, who explained some of the new renovations.
"A lot of hard work went into this. We have a new air filter system, new landlines, a new staircase, new paint," Gregory said. "We've been working around the clock with the help from the city, we're so grateful for their support with this project."
A beach-themed party will be held to celebrate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are encouraged to attend.
Related Content
- Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors
- 'I can't wait,' Locals share their excitement as the YMCA pool plans to reopen its doors
- Efforts continue to reopen YMCA Pool in Vigo County
- Contract involving the reopening of the YMCA pool approved
- Bloomfield pool reopens
- YMCA pool one step closer to opening
- Opening date announced for YMCA pool
- City of Terre Haute working on plan to reopen YMCA pool
- Group continues to raise donations to reopen Vigo County YMCA pool
- Terre Haute's mayor says the city and YMCA reach verbal agreement to reopen the pool