Grab your bathing suit! YMCA pool finally reopening its doors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a big day in Vigo County, that's as the YMCA pool is set to finally re-open Friday.

Here's the big question: Why did the pool close down, to begin with?

In 2018, we told you leaders voted to close the pool because of costly repairs.

Unfortunately, they were just too expensive. However, the organization "Y make waves" has played a major role in helping to reopen the facility.

Before the grand reopening, there was a lot that went on behind the scenes.

News 10 spoke with Marketing Director, Erin Gregory, who explained some of the new renovations.

"A lot of hard work went into this. We have a new air filter system, new landlines, a new staircase, new paint," Gregory said. "We've been working around the clock with the help from the city, we're so grateful for their support with this project."

A beach-themed party will be held to celebrate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are encouraged to attend.