YMCA partners with Northview High School to improve youth basketball program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new relationship in place at the Clay County YMCA.
The organization is teaming up with Northview High School in Brazil to revamp the youth basketball program.
Players from Northview will come in and help teach the fundamentals to kids in the program.
There will be a coach's clinic.
Coaches from the school will work with volunteer coaches at the YMCA.
The youth basketball team begins its season in November.
