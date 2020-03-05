Clear

YMCA of the Wabash Valley to hold its annual 'One Y for All' campaign

You have the opportunity to give back to a facility making a difference across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 5:11 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to give back to a facility making a difference across the Wabash Valley. 

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is holding its annual campaign. It's called "One Y For All".

The campaign is meant to raise money for YMCA's across the Wabash Valley.

The YMCA is dedicated to improving the health of local families. It also has programs for youth development.

Organizers say in 2019 around 530 families received financial assistance to participate in the Y.

"A lot of our members rely on financial assistance. That is what makes the YMCA what it is. We want to be one Y for all so everybody has the opportunity to take part in our programs. Through funds raised in our annual campaign, we can do that," Erin Gregory, from the YMCA said.

Officials say in 20-19 more than 300-thousand dollars went to people in need through program and membership assistance.

