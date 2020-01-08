YMCA of the Wabash Valley kicks off new year with membership promotion

VIGO AND CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you need a little boost to start your new year's resolution, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley wants to help!

Starting now through January 20th, you can join the Clay or Vigo County Y without the joiner fee.

As part of the newly added "Young Adult" category, you can also be a member for $19 a month. This serves ages 19 to 30-years-old.

Starting a new fitness plan can be intimidating, but organizers say you're among friends at the Y.

"Stop any one of our members at the YMCA, and they'll tell you when they started here, they were probably nervous just like you," said Erin Gregory, Marketing Director, "but then they made friends and more friends, and they made friends with the instructors and the staff and that's what makes the community, at the Y, matter."

The Y offers a variety of programs and services, from seniors to families, and more.

To find a plan that best fits you, click here.