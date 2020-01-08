Clear

YMCA of the Wabash Valley kicks off new year with membership promotion

Starting now through January 20th, you can join without the joiner fee.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 12:59 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO AND CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you need a little boost to start your new year's resolution, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley wants to help!

Starting now through January 20th, you can join the Clay or Vigo County Y without the joiner fee. 

As part of the newly added "Young Adult" category, you can also be a member for $19 a month. This serves ages 19 to 30-years-old.

Starting a new fitness plan can be intimidating, but organizers say you're among friends at the Y.

"Stop any one of our members at the YMCA, and they'll tell you when they started here, they were probably nervous just like you," said Erin Gregory, Marketing Director, "but then they made friends and more friends, and they made friends with the instructors and the staff and that's what makes the community, at the Y, matter."

The Y offers a variety of programs and services, from seniors to families, and more. 

To find a plan that best fits you, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Colder Air Moves In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Night: Clear, breezy. Low: 33

Image

'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice goo

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 38°

Image

Carlisle School budget

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo vs Riverton Parke

Image

Shakamak vs WRV

Image

Linton vs Eminence

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans