YMCA is raising funds for their childcare department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA held a car show and vendor fair today.

This event was free to the public.

But food, face painting, and raffle tickets were up for purchase.

All proceeds went to their child care department.

Organizers say there is a great need for funds that are raised.

"We give out about 30-40 thousand dollars a year in scholarships to assist parents with childcare so with COVID that depleted a lot of that in that account and parents still need help. So this is just a way to replenish that account," says director Cayce Evans.