What to expect when you work out at the YMCA gym

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The YMCA here in Terre Haute is beginning to add more workout classes as phase 4.5 beings this weekend. Starting Monday twelve classes will be added to the new schedule. The schedule will be posted to the YMCA's website in the next several days.

Staying safe going back to the gym is crucial. Executive Branch Director of Vigo YMCA Cindi Monds says making the people who come here feel safe is the biggest goal.

The YMCA has put in place many new policies and actions in order to keep you feeling safe while working out. There is hand sanitizer stations everywhere along with bottles of sanitizer and wipes for you to use. You can wipe down your equipment after you get done using it.

The most important policy Monds says is their new cleaning staff. The staff is called 'Y-Attendants.' She says, "Any hours that we are open in the cardio room we are cleaning the equipment after the members use them."

This helps ensure the facilities being used to work out stay sanitized.

Cleaning isn't the only thing the YMCA is going to change.

Before phase 4.5 only members were allowed to enter along with people who were 18+ who purchased a guest pass. On Monday, July 6 anyone can now buy a guest pass. This includes members.

Another change the YMCA is making is their hours. Now Monday through Thursday people can come between the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday you can come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The pool will also be having longer hours throughout the week as well. You can find out more information by going to the YMCA.