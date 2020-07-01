Clear

What to expect when you work out at the YMCA gym

The YMCA here in Terre Haute is beginning to add more workout classes as phase 4.5 beings this weekend. Starting Monday twelve classes will be added to the new schedule. The schedule will be posted to the YMCA's website in the next several days.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The YMCA here in Terre Haute is beginning to add more workout classes as phase 4.5 beings this weekend. Starting Monday twelve classes will be added to the new schedule. The schedule will be posted to the YMCA's website in the next several days. 

Staying safe going back to the gym is crucial. Executive Branch Director of Vigo YMCA Cindi Monds says making the people who come here feel safe is the biggest goal. 

The YMCA has put in place many new policies and actions in order to keep you feeling safe while working out. There is hand sanitizer stations everywhere along with bottles of sanitizer and wipes for you to use. You can wipe down your equipment after you get done using it. 

The most important policy Monds says is their new cleaning staff. The staff is called 'Y-Attendants.' She says, "Any hours that we are open in the cardio room we are cleaning the equipment after the members use them."

This helps ensure the facilities being used to work out stay sanitized. 

Cleaning isn't the only thing the YMCA is going to change. 

Before phase 4.5 only members were allowed to enter along with people who were 18+ who purchased a guest pass. On Monday, July 6 anyone can now buy a guest pass. This includes members. 

LINK | INDIANA DELAYS LIFTING CAPACITY LIMITS ON RESTAURANTS, BARS

Another change the YMCA is making is their hours. Now Monday through Thursday people can come between the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday you can come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The pool will also be having longer hours throughout the week as well. You can find out more information by going to the YMCA. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
July Heat
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business Owner spends pandemic painting planters in Olney

Image

Illinois minimum wage jumps to $10: Many afraid it could impact small businesses

Image

New Paris restaurant opens, and within hours - it had a waitlist

Image

What to expect when you work out at the YMCA gym

Image

Clay Community School Board approves Roadmap to Re-entry for this fall

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Terre Haute day center for homeless one step closer to happening

Image

Drivers weigh in on construction along Crawford Street

Image

Indiana State University announces changes for fall

Image

Protesters demand Vigo County's sheriff address racism in his department after a lieutenant's social

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 143185

Reported Deaths: 6923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook905364565
Lake9719416
DuPage9032470
Kane7703268
Will6686319
Winnebago303094
McHenry203297
St. Clair1874135
Kankakee127265
Kendall95620
Madison93268
Rock Island92529
Champaign86012
Boone58621
DeKalb55018
Peoria48728
Sangamon42631
Jackson33219
Randolph2857
Stephenson2705
Ogle2614
McLean26013
Clinton23617
Macon23222
LaSalle21617
Union18819
Whiteside18615
Coles16417
Grundy1624
Iroquois1575
Warren1360
Knox1300
Cass1292
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Tazewell1278
Williamson1154
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams871
Henry841
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion652
Douglas520
Macoupin513
Perry511
Unassigned480
Jasper467
Montgomery441
Christian434
Livingston432
Jo Daviess421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin140
Logan140
Wayne141
Bond131
Schuyler130
Effingham121
Cumberland110
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45594

Reported Deaths: 2640
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11329679
Lake4847239
Elkhart304143
Allen2649110
St. Joseph183065
Cass16369
Hamilton1463100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1232118
Porter68036
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6338
Clark61644
Bartholomew57844
Howard54256
LaPorte53425
Kosciusko4842
LaGrange4566
Jackson4543
Noble43428
Delaware42548
Boone42142
Hancock41835
Shelby41425
Vanderburgh4136
Marshall4093
Floyd36244
Morgan31831
Grant28526
Montgomery28520
Clinton2792
Dubois2596
White25710
Monroe24428
Decatur24332
Henry23515
Lawrence22924
Vigo2228
Harrison20822
Dearborn20322
Warrick19629
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16910
Putnam1658
DeKalb1574
Scott1547
Daviess13816
Orange13323
Wayne1276
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1188
Ripley1127
Carroll1082
Jasper1072
Wabash1072
Fayette957
Newton9410
Whitley794
Randolph764
Huntington702
Starke683
Jay670
Wells671
Fulton661
Jefferson641
Washington641
Knox620
Clay594
Pulaski591
Rush563
Benton470
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Gibson412
Brown381
Blackford352
Posey320
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain282
Switzerland240
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192