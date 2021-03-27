YMCA fundraiser supports local kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley organization is getting closer to reaching its fundraising goal.

The Clay county YMCA is collecting donations through its Care for Kids campaign.

The money will be used to provide financial assistance for families utilizing "Y" childcare.

News 10 spoke with Nicole Fry who is the executive director at the Clay county branch.

She says it costs the YMCA about 30 thousand dollars a month to provide childcare.

The fundraising goal is 30 thousand dollars and Fry says 70 percent has been raised so far.

"We're on the last leg of it and it's been great, the community members that have stepped up and helped us so were just asking for that last stretch so we can finally make our goal," says Nicole Fry.

This fundraiser started the first of the year and runs through April 23rd.

You can donate online by visiting the Clay county YMCA website.