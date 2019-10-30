Clear
YMCA and city plan to reopen pool in the next 30 days

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Terre Haute is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to opening the pool.

The YMCA and the city hope to see the pool reopen in the next 30 days.

The pool underwent a series of improvements in the last month.

Mayor Duke Bennett said it was in dire need of modernization.

They brought in all new equipment, including a new heating and cooling system for the pool, a new water heater for the facility, a new machine for water treatment, and a new filtering system.

Bennett said this replumbing of the whole system will help with utility bills.

CEO of the YMCA, Ryan Penrod, says he couldn't be happier that they're almost finished.

"It's great to see the progress that's being made. It's been a long time coming. I know there's been a lot of people wanting this to happen and to see that we are close to it being officially a reality. It's exciting for me and the members," Penrod said.

Once workers are finished putting new tiles in the pool area, they will begin filling the pool with water.

