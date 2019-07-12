Clear

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

City leaders held a Friday morning press conference with YMCA leaders to make the announcement.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Terre Haute and the city hope to reopen the pool.

The pool closed in September of 2018.

Since then, people in the community have been advocating to bring it back.

The agreement still needs final approval, which Mayor Duke Bennett said he fully expects to happen.

The city will take care of things like pool related utilities and daily maintenance.

Membership fees won't change.

Mayor Bennett said there should be both an outdoor and indoor pool available for everyone.

