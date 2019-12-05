YMCA Pool nearly full...next comes the testing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Water is returning to the YMCA Pool.
We stopped by on Thursday to see the pool - and it's just about full.
The next step will be testing the pool's new equipment. There's still not a firm opening date in place.
