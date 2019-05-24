YMCA Pool: Terre Haute's mayor feels confident, while the Y says talks of it reopening are premature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about the reopening of the Vigo County YMCA Pool.

On Thursday, we first told you that a verbal agreement had been reached between the City of Terre Haute and the YMCA to reopen the pool.

We sat down with Mayor Duke Bennett to find out what needs to happen next.

The mayor says the YMCA's current lease has expired, and the city is the Y's landlord.

Bennett says the city has since drafted a new lease, and that lease contains an agreement for the pool.

Discussions are underway, and Bennett says he feels confident about the direction this is headed.

The next step in the process is to get that lease formalized.

"It's just kind of been a little bit of a battle because they've been in a position where they didn't really want to do a pool because of the cost associated with operating a pool. Completely understand that, but we've always felt like from the beginning, we've needed that pool available to the public. And so, we've never given up on that and made some progress recently to some kind of come to a general agreement that there is a way to get this done," Mayor Bennett said.

The Vigo County YMCA, on the other hand, says the agreement is premature.

A statement on the Y's social media page says:

"A story has recently surfaced announcing the YMCA pool will reopen. From the Y's perspective, this story is premature. The YMCA wants to ensure that what has been discussed in our meetings with the city is contained in a written agreement that the Mayor and YMCA board can

review and approve. The agreement has not yet been finalized.

The Y understands the value of aquatic activities. We are doing our due diligence to ensure the Y is in a financial position to support the operations of the pool long term. Until a signed agreement is presented, the pool will remain closed.

There will be no further comments at this time. We appreciate the community's continued support of the YMCA and the programs and fitness opportunities we offer."

A specific timeline has not been given, however, Mayor Bennett says that he hopes the city and the Y can come to a formal agreement within the next 30-days.