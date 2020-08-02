Wreaths Across America happening from August 2nd to August 15th

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Remember, honor, and teach.

That's the mission of the Wreaths Across America" organization.

The group is acting on that mission with several stops in Indiana.

You can check out this mobile educational exhibit through Wednesday, August 15th.

Tours are free.

The exhibit was set up Sunday at the mitilary museum and will be back Monday at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.

At the exhibit, you can learn more about the Wreaths Across America program.

"Honoring the sacrifice of our veterans is important because they were the people who were really there and we may take that for granted somewhat everyday," said Bryan.

This organization lays wreaths at the graves of veterans in all fifty states.